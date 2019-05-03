U.S. Cyber Challenge is gearing up the next wave of cyber professionals

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The U.S. Cyber Challenge has just finished up its latest qualifying event for aspiring cyber professionals hoping to make their way into careers both inside and outside the federal government. High performers will attend one of several “cyber camps” this summer, and possibly parlay the skills they demonstrate into a job in one of the highest-demand fields in the federal workforce. Glenn Hernandez is the new executive director of the U.S. Cyber Challenge. He took over the leadership of the public-private partnership earlier this year after its founding director, Karen Evans, returned to government. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to preview the upcoming camps and discuss the organization’s mission.

