U.S. Cyber Challenge is gearing up the next wave of cyber professionals

May 3, 2019 11:11 am
 
The U.S. Cyber Challenge has just finished up its latest qualifying event for aspiring cyber professionals hoping to make their way into careers both inside and outside the federal government. High performers will attend one of several “cyber camps” this summer, and possibly parlay the skills they demonstrate into a job in one of the highest-demand fields in the federal workforce. Glenn Hernandez is the new executive director of the U.S. Cyber Challenge. He took over the leadership of the public-private partnership earlier this year after its founding director, Karen Evans, returned to government. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin  to preview the upcoming camps and discuss the organization’s mission.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

