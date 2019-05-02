Listen Live Sports

VA is leading the charge on advanced research into auditory dysfunction

May 2, 2019 10:17 am
 
Hearing problems, particularly tinnitus, are the most common service-connected disability for which the Department of Veterans Affairs compensates veterans. So perhaps it’s no surprise that some of the country’s most advanced research into auditory dysfunction is funded and performed by VA itself. The epicenter of that work is the National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Patrick Feeney is the director of the center, and he’s just won the 2019 Jerger Career Award from the American Academy of Audiology for a career’s worth of research in the field. Feeney joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide some more insight on hearing loss in the veteran population, and some of the key research advances over the course of his career.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
