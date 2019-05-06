Listen Live Sports

VA feeling hopeful in efforts to rebuild the trust of veterans

May 6, 2019 12:54 pm
 
Trust is at the center of every program and project across the Veterans Affairs Department. The goal is to rebuild the trust of veterans, particularly in how the agency delivers healthcare. VA’s most recent data shows great strides, but it’s the institutionalizing of those efforts that will produce long-term change. Lee Becker, chief of staff at VA’s Veterans Experience Office, told Federal News Network executive editor Jason Miller about how the department expects to exceed its long-term goals on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

