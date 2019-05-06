VA feeling hopeful in efforts to rebuild the trust of veterans

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Trust is at the center of every program and project across the Veterans Affairs Department. The goal is to rebuild the trust of veterans, particularly in how the agency delivers healthcare. VA’s most recent data shows great strides, but it’s the institutionalizing of those efforts that will produce long-term change. Lee Becker, chief of staff at VA’s Veterans Experience Office, told Federal News Network executive editor Jason Miller about how the department expects to exceed its long-term goals on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

