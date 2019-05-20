VA takes employee satisfaction into its own hands

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees across government will start to see the 2019 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey in their inboxes in the coming weeks. But the Department of Veterans Affairs is taking a different approach to measure its own employee engagement. It chose last year to combine questions from its own all-employee survey and questions from the FEVS to create a single engagement questionnaire. Employees’ satisfaction with the organization went up nearly six points last year. Dee Ramsel is the executive director for VA’s National Center for Organization Development. She spoke with Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko about why the VA chose to administer its own survey and much more. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

