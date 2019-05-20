Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

VA takes employee satisfaction into its own hands

May 20, 2019 11:22 am
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees across government will start to see the 2019 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey in their inboxes in the coming weeks. But the Department of Veterans Affairs is taking a different approach to measure its own employee engagement. It chose last year to combine questions from its own all-employee survey and questions from the FEVS to create a single engagement questionnaire. Employees’ satisfaction with the organization went up nearly six points last year. Dee Ramsel is the executive director for VA’s National Center for Organization Development. She spoke with Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko about why the VA chose to administer its own survey and much more. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Dee Ramsel Federal Drive Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey FEVS Hiring/Retention National Center for Organization Development Tom Temin Federal Drive VA Veterans Affairs Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.