Agencies upgrade their systems for network access, promising stronger cybersecurity

Agencies across the government are working to upgrade their systems for identifying and granting access to people using their networks and computing resources. It’s known as identity, credential and access management, or ICAM. Doing it right is crucial to having good cybersecurity. The Industry Advisory Council – American Council for Technology (ACT-IAC) has teamed up with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to advance ICAM best practices. ACT-IAC project lead Charles “Chuck” Santangelo joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what they’ve done so far.

