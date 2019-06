Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Artificial intelligence is like the seeker in hide-and-seek. It’s coming, ready or not. Agencies have a lot to balance when it comes to AI. Now they’ve got some guidance based on research by the Professional Services Council. The Council’s executive Vice President Alan Chvotkin joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.