Coast Guard’s only oceanographer a finalist for Sammies medal

You might be surprised to learn that the Coast Guard Search and Rescue Mission employs only one oceanographer. But what a heck-of-an oceanographer he is. After years of detailed study of how vessels drift in coastal waters, he pioneered a computer modeling program. It enables the Coast Guard to rescue people more quickly and efficiently. Now that oceanographer is a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Art Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work.

