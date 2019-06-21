Listen Live Sports

Coast Guard’s only oceanographer a finalist for Sammies medal

June 21, 2019 10:05 am
 
You might be surprised to learn that the Coast Guard Search and Rescue Mission employs only one oceanographer. But what a heck-of-an oceanographer he is. After years of detailed study of how vessels drift in coastal waters, he pioneered a computer modeling program. It enables the Coast Guard to rescue people more quickly and efficiently. Now that oceanographer is a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Art Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
