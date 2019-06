Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The southern border wall might be controversial but that hasn’t stopped contractors from fighting over the business and launching protests. The Department of Homeland Security’s interagency agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers Procurement for border fence construction led to two design-build contracts. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell gave more insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

