Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The departure of Jim Mattis as Defense secretary in December has left something of a vacuum. Filling the position with acting secretaries has entangled the Trump administration up with the Vacancies Act. Retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Arnold Punaro, chief executive of the Punaro Group, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to sort it out.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.