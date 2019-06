Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It might be less common than a century ago, but influenza is still a potentially dangerous killer. Dr. Daniel Jernigan has spent a federal career working to keep influenza outbreaks bottled up. For his work, he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. The director of the Influenza Division at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

