Over the past several years Congress has passed by some counts hundreds of large and small reforms to defense acquisition. Most of them remain in theory, but contractors can help their Defense Department customers exercise some of those unused muscles. Larry Allen, of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain how.

