Popular movements can have a way of causing political change. And that can require the attention of American diplomats and the military. One way the Defense Department is trying to gain a better understanding of social trends around the world is to analyze social media postings — 350 billion of them. To share how this might work, Camber Warren, associate professor in the Department of Defense Analysis at the Naval Postgraduate School, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

