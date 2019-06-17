Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

DoD’s Joint Regional Security Stacks plagued by training shortfalls

June 17, 2019 9:49 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon has long said that one of its biggest cybersecurity challenges is fragmentation of its networks. They’re spread out across dozens of organizations, and protected by thousands of individual firewalls. DoD’s Joint Regional Security Stacks (JRSS) are supposed to help fix that problem. But the department’s inspector general said JRSS is still plagued by training shortfalls and unclear requirements. Carol Gorman, assistant inspector general for the OIG’s cyberspace operations directorate, talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about what the office found in a recent audit of JRSS. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Carol Gorman Cybersecurity Defense Defense News Federal Drive Joint Regional Security Stacks Management Other DoD Agencies Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive Training Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.