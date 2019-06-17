DoD’s Joint Regional Security Stacks plagued by training shortfalls

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon has long said that one of its biggest cybersecurity challenges is fragmentation of its networks. They’re spread out across dozens of organizations, and protected by thousands of individual firewalls. DoD’s Joint Regional Security Stacks (JRSS) are supposed to help fix that problem. But the department’s inspector general said JRSS is still plagued by training shortfalls and unclear requirements. Carol Gorman, assistant inspector general for the OIG’s cyberspace operations directorate, talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about what the office found in a recent audit of JRSS. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.