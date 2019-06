Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Facial recognition algorithms have become so good that the technology has found its way into a large number of applications, including surveillance. The Project on Government Oversight has been following the privacy issues associated with facial recognition. POGO’s Senior Counsel Jake Laperruque joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss with what the organization thinks ought to concern federal officials.

