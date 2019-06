Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Multiple award contracts have been around for decades. Successful ones can be like annuities for award-holders and the cash generators for the agencies who operate them. And they’ve been growing in terms of dollars. For just how much, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government senior data analyst Paul Murphy.

