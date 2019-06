Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A specially appointed committee known as the Public Buildings Reform Board has the task of expediting the sale of billions of dollars worth of federal buildings. It has its first meeting Monday. To explain how it’s charted and how it works, board member and former federal procurement policy chief Angela Styles joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

