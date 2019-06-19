Listen Live Sports

Groups publish advice for D.C. leadership to keep feds outside of region engaged

June 19, 2019 11:05 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

People in Washington often consider D.C. the capital of the universe. In some ways it might be, but for the federal government, most of the employees live and work throughout the country. That brings up the question of how leadership in Washington can make sure far flung employees stay engaged. The Boston Consulting Group and the Partnership for Public Service have published some advice on that. Partnership’s director for Federal Workforce Programs, Margot Conrad, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

