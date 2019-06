Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Those who were down on the mall in Washington this weekend might’ve seen an extensive exhibit of innovations in housing. It’s part of a program by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to showcase the need for more and more varied types of housing, as well as to show some of the new developments in housing structures. Monday was Federal Day at the Innovative Housing Showcase, and for more details, HUD Secretary Ben Carson joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

