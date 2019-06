Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After fighting with its American Federation of Government Employees for months and months, the Social Security Administration’s administrative law judges have declared deadlock in their negotiations. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke earlier with the president of the Association of Administrative Law Judges, Melissa McIntosh, about the outcome.

