When the government gets super specific in a request for proposals, it’s got to be equally specific in evaluating the bids. Otherwise it could end up in a less than desirable situation. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why the Air Force bungled an award.

