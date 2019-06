Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After a decades-long hiatus, NASA is looking again toward landing people on the moon. Since that first landing 50 years ago, knowledge of medical science has advanced a lot. NASA astronaut and flight surgeon Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what we know now and how it will help distant space travel.

