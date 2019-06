Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The advent of supercomputers of every increasing power and algorithms constantly being tweaked has all made the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration better and better at weather forecasting. But now NOAA has done something it hasn’t done in 40 years: Upgrade the model’s dynamical core. The director of the environmental modeling center at NOAA, Brian Gross, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on what that means.

