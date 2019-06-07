Proposed rule would allow administrators to penalize Tricare fraudsters

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tricare, the Defense Department’s primary health care delivery system, faces the same attempts at fraud and abuse as Medicare. Now a proposed rule would give Tricare administrators the power to impose civil penalties on fraudsters. There’s even a name for the proposed new program, Military Health Care Fraud and Abuse Prevention Program. Deputy general counsel of the Defense Health Agency Bryan Wheeler, and the associate general counsel, Michael Zleit, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more about what is in the works.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.