Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the Department of Veterans Affairs inspector general released a report detailing bad conditions at the Washington, D.C., medical center, the center director, Brian Hawkins, was fired. Long story short he’ll be reinstated with back pay, two years later. Issac Arnsdorf, a reporter for the nonprofit ProPublica, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how this came to pass.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.