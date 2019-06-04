Listen Live Sports

Secret Service making progress to correct training failures after WH intruder

June 4, 2019 10:14 am
 
A 2014 incident in which a crazed person jumped over the fence and ran deep into the White House exposed what a review panel later termed catastrophic failures in training at the Secret Service. Since then, the Secret Service has made considerable progress towards meeting the panel’s 18 recommendations. Nathan Anderson, the acting director for Homeland Security and Justice Issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the results of its own review.

