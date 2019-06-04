Secret Service making progress to correct training failures after WH intruder

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A 2014 incident in which a crazed person jumped over the fence and ran deep into the White House exposed what a review panel later termed catastrophic failures in training at the Secret Service. Since then, the Secret Service has made considerable progress towards meeting the panel’s 18 recommendations. Nathan Anderson, the acting director for Homeland Security and Justice Issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the results of its own review.

