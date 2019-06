Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The administrative law judges at the Social Security Administration have asked the brand new commissioner, Andrew Saul, to suspend negotiations with their union on a new collective bargaining agreement. At issue is who reports to whom. The president of the Association of Administrative Law Judges, Melissa McIntosh, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to sort it all out.

