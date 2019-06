Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The government might have the right to suspend or even debar contractors for three years, but contractors can and do sue when it happens. One recent case showed the dangers in suing the government and why contractors need to pay attention to the concept known as responsibility. Dismas Locaria, a partner of Venable, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to share some expert insight into this case.

