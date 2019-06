Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Office of Special Counsel surprised the federal community with last week’s recommendation that White House aide Kellyanne Conway get canned. OSC found her to be a serial breaker of the Hatch Act, a venerable law that prohibits politics on the job, whether by appointees or career employees. Attorney Joanna Friedman, a partner at the Federal Practice Group, offered a short refresher on the Hatch Act for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

