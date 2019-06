Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The summer season for Congress is getting underway this week. Maybe the biggest question for the House is whether it will get so entangled in its impeachment debate that routine — if important — legislative matters won’t get done. Fulcrum Editor-in-Chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the early June outlook.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.