With $17 billion in spending and a host of controversial amendments between them, the House and Senate must figure out a way to to reconcile very different versions of a National Defense Authorization Act. That’s part of an agenda with two more weeks until a month-long recess. The Fulcrum editor in chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his assessment.

