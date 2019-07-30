Listen Live Sports

Budget Control Act at risk of disappearing after 8 years on Capitol Hill

July 30, 2019 10:16 am
 
The Budget Control Act has been a defining feature of the federal fiscal landscape for eight years. Suddenly, it’s on the verge of disappearing for good. The House approved a two-year budget deal last week that does away with the last vestiges of the BCA caps, and the Senate is set to vote on the deal this week. David Hawkings is a veteran of Capitol Hill politics, now the editor-in-chief at The Fulcrum. He talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the BCA and how it finally met its demise.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
