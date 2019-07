Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Census Bureau has been laboring for the last several years to get its technology ready for the 2020 decennial count. It’s been an uphill effort. But several parts of this count are going pretty well. Robert Goldenkoff, director of strategic issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

