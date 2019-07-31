Listen Live Sports

Congress wants more data on citizens’ experiences dealing with government

July 31, 2019 11:43 am
 
Congress wants federal agencies to gather more data about how satisfied citizens are with their services and to make that information available to the public. Last week, the Senate passed the Federal Agency Customer Experience Act. A companion bill is awaiting action in the House. The legislation would make it easier for agencies to gather voluntary customer feedback. The results, in turn, would be published on their websites and assembled into governmentwide scorecards. Kristine Simmons is vice president for Government Affairs at the Partnership for Public Service. She talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the legislation, and why it’s needed.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
