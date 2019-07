Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

No one becomes an astronaut for the food. But you can’t live on the space station or fly to the moon or Mars without food. Now a challenge contest aims to find ways to grow food-bearing plants in austere environments. Director of education at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Amy Padolf, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

For more information, click here.

