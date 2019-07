Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cybersecurity for federal agencies increasingly is driven by data. A case in point is the Executive Office of the U.S. Attorneys at the Justice Department. It combines data from multiple sources and fuses them to get a total cybersecurity picture. The data sources relate to seven program verticals within the Office. Greg Hall, the chief information security officer of the U.S. Attorneys, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.