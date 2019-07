Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Homeland Security’s chief human capital officer is well aware that the department doesn’t fare well in the best places to work in government rankings. But she also says there’s more to employee engagement and satisfaction than may show up in those scores. Angela Bailey joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for a wide ranging interview on HR at Homeland Security.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.