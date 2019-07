Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Retired Army Col. Clifford Worthy was among the earliest black enrollees at West Point and got there thanks to the persistence of a white member of Congress. His book “Black Knight” seeks to encourage black young people of today in their pursuits of life’s possibilities. Worthy, now in his 90s, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about his early experiences.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.