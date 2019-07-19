Listen Live Sports

EPA has spent years developing rules for neurotoxic fume exposure

July 19, 2019 12:13 pm
 
Most people working in offices don’t breathe in vapors from gasoline, dry cleaning fluid, degreasers, paints, glues or inks. But people who do are potentially exposed to neurotoxic fumes. The Environmental Protection Agency has spent many years developing rules for such exposure. The rules stem from the work of my next guest. William Boyes is an Environmental Health Scientist in EPA’s Office of Research and Development and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
