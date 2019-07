Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like many agencies, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) — a guardian of the banking system — uses a variety of techniques to protect its networks from cyber hacks. These include firewalls and security information event management tools. Jay Lerner, the agency’s inspector general, examined these tools to see how effectively FDIC employs them. Lerner and Mark Mulholland, assistant IG for audits and cyber, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights of their findings.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.