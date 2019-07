Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Space force, space command, Department of Space — it’s not certain what form the military’s space assets will take. A former Air Force nuclear and space operations officer argues that some type of separate space force could do good if it has the right culture. Brian Weeden is director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

