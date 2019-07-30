Former NPS superintendent’s new book argues for more park funding

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Park Service has the responsibility for managing almost 500 of the most unique places in America, and it does it for about $2 billion a year. But NPS also has a massive maintenance backlog of about $12 billion. Gil Lusk says that’s one piece of evidence that the system is stretched too thin. He is a longtime leader in the Park Service and was superintendent of three different parks before his retirement. In a new book, “Our National Parks, Our Living Treasure,” he argues the Park Service can’t continue doing more with less, and it’s time for a fundamental restructuring. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

