Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Former NPS superintendent’s new book argues for more park funding

July 30, 2019 9:51 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Park Service has the responsibility for managing almost 500 of the most unique places in America, and it does it for about $2 billion a year. But NPS also has a massive maintenance backlog of about $12 billion. Gil Lusk says that’s one piece of evidence that the system is stretched too thin. He is a longtime leader in the Park Service and was superintendent of three different parks before his retirement. In a new book, “Our National Parks, Our Living Treasure,” he argues the Park Service can’t continue doing more with less, and it’s time for a fundamental restructuring. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Budget Federal Drive Gil Lusk Management National Park Service NPS maintenance backlog Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown