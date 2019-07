Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s a forever ritual of federal retirement: You retire, you get part of your pension while the Office of Personnel Management takes a few months to figure out what you are really owed. Now the Government Accountability Office has looked at the ongoing backlog and has some recommendations. GAO’s managing director for strategic issues, Yvonne Jones, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.