Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Silicon Valley is getting a lot of attention as military leaders pursue innovation. Christopher Neiweem argues more support is needed for innovation cells on US college and university campuses — those specifically assigned to the military mission. He is an Iraq Army veteran, now the communications chief for Next Veterans, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more explanation.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.