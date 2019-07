Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It hasn’t been a good week for federal employee unions. A federal appeals judge overturned a lower court ruling that nullified Trump administration executive orders on official time, collective bargaining and other workplace matters. That means for now, the orders are in effect. To explain what this all could mean, Federal Practice Group law firm founding partner Debra D’Agostino joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

