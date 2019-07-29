NAVSUP says more communication with vendors will go a long way

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to improving the readiness of the Navy’s ships and air fleets, officials at the Naval Supply Systems Command think a little more communication with the service’s biggest vendors will go a long way. NAVSUP is setting out on what it calls a Strategic Supplier Management Program. The goal is to create more collaborative relationships with the nine vendors it relies on most for spare and repair parts. Karen Fenstermacher is the senior executive for strategic initiatives at NAVSUP. She talked about the program for Federal Drive with Tom Temin with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.