Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Controlled, unclassified information (CUI) may not be top secret but agencies and their contractors are obligated to protect it. A sweeping new rule about CUI is on its way, and will affect not only the government but also contractors, grantees and academic partners. For the latest, Tom Temin spoke with Bob Metzger, an attorney at Rogers, Joseph O’Donnell and co-author of the Mitre Report “Deliver Uncompromised.” Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.