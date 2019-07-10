Listen Live Sports

NIST looks deeper into perceived lack of secure frameworks

July 10, 2019 10:57 am
 
Cybersecurity breaches are part software problem and part people problem. Agencies could do a lot to lessen their software vulnerabilities if they insisted on development using secure frameworks. That’s the subject of an important draft document out from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Co-authors Donna Dodson, chief cybersecurity advisor, and Murugiah Souppaya, a computer scientist at NIST, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about why so few development groups use security frameworks.

