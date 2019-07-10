NIST looks deeper into perceived lack of secure frameworks

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cybersecurity breaches are part software problem and part people problem. Agencies could do a lot to lessen their software vulnerabilities if they insisted on development using secure frameworks. That’s the subject of an important draft document out from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Co-authors Donna Dodson, chief cybersecurity advisor, and Murugiah Souppaya, a computer scientist at NIST, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about why so few development groups use security frameworks.

