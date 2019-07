Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

From technical operations to national security policy, the National Nuclear Security Administration needs people. It needs them practically coast to coast. That’s why, later this week, it’s hosting a hiring fair in northern Virginia. Joining me with details and the strategy behind them, the NNSA Associate Administrator for Management, Frank Lowery, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.