Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Behavioral science could help speed up progress in mining safety

July 8, 2019 11:27 am
 
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few jobs carry as many dangers as mining, even after decades of steady improvement in safety. One persistent human phenomenon that’s hard to fix is miners’ own reluctance to adopt safety technologies. A little behavioral science can help. Emily Haas has a really long title. She’s Senior Research Behavioral Scientist in the Pittsburgh Mining Research Division at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She’s also a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

