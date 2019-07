Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This guest has figured out how to separate things — specifically, he’s developed technologies for separating carbon dioxide out of power plant smokestack emissions. He’s figured out how to separate heavy metals out of water. McMahan Louis Gray is a physical scientist at the Energy Department’s National Energy Technology Laboratory in Pittsburgh, as well as a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his work.

